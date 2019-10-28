Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants Kanye West To Focus On His Mental Health

Kanye West can't wait to go on tour for his new album, but purportedly Kim Kardashian has her concerns.

Just days ago, Kanye West dropped his new album Jesus is King after much anticipation. The album is being characterized as Gospel rap, has 11 songs in total, and has already gotten a lot of attention. Now West plans to go on tour as soon as possible. However, his wife Kim Kardashian has some concerns about him going on tour so soon and reportedly wants him to focus on his mental health, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kardashian has supported West’s new music, even sharing promotional posts on Instagram weeks in advance to get people talking about it. While she’s not opposed to West going on tour eventually, she’s reportedly worried that it will yield an outcome similar to that of his “Saint Pablo” tour in 2016. West began the tour but then ended up canceling show after show for reasons that were not made clear. Eventually, he was hospitalized for exhaustion. Supposedly, Kardashian wants to ensure her husband makes his physical and mental well-being a priority so a similar issue doesn’t happen again, inside sources say.

“Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns. She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too.”

West has become known to be at times explosive and unpredictable in his behavior, sometimes making bizarre statements online through his social media pages and then later deleting the accounts altogether. Kardashian spoke about her husband’s bipolar diagnosis this past year, thus explaining some of his past outbursts.

“It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them,” Kardashian said of her husband’s mental state.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, West’s new album is unlike anything he’s ever done before. The focus of the album is his faith in God, with references to his family, politics, status, and even President Donald Trump. In his song “Closed on Sunday,” he encourages listeners to drop everything they are doing on Sundays and go to church to worship God. He references the popular fast food joint Chick-fil-A, a Christian-owned establishment that has always been open every single day of the week except for Sundays, setting itself apart from other fast-food companies.

“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A. Hold the selfies, put the ’gram away. Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray,” he sings.