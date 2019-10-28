Kaia Gerber, 18, Stuns In Nothing But An Unbuttoned Oxford Shirt

Kaia Gerber looked stunning in her latest photoshoot, posted to her Instagram story over the weekend. Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old daughter shared her image ahead of a feature in next month’s Vogue. By the looks of it, fans can expect some black-and-white photography in the magazine’s next issue.

Kaia was modeling a single clothing item as she sat cross-legged in a pared-down setting. She was sitting on a white floor against a wall in the same color. Kaia wore a white Thom Browne oxford shirt with the sleeves rolled up and with buttons that were undone all the way to below the bust. The open shirt showed some skin, but it wasn’t provocative. The same vibe applied to Kaia showing her bare legs as the shirt hem fell between her thighs.

Kaia posed for her photo with both hands resting on her left leg. She delivered a direct and piercing gaze in an otherwise neutral facial expression. The model was minimally made-up for a natural feel, showing defined brows and a little highlighting on her cheekbones. Kaia wore her bobbed hair down and slightly waved with a side part.

Kaia offered no words of her own in the story. She had reposted the image from the clothing brand responsible for her shirt – Thom Browne mentioned the apparel, Kaia’s name, plus Vogue magazine.

Kaia is fast-rising as a model and “it” girl. She made multiple appearances at this season’s Fashion Week, although she did endure a mishap. A wardrobe malfunction in a sheer shirt on the runway left Kaia a little compromised.

More recently, Kaia has been fueling dating rumors. She enjoyed brunch with Pete Davidson, although it was the SNL star leaving Kaia’s apartment that really got fans talking. Vulture has attempted to reveal whether or not they’re dating, but neither Kaia nor Pete has confirmed a relationship.

Kaia has even suggested that her hectic schedule doesn’t offer room for romance. Earlier this year, Kaia was profiled by Vogue.

“When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t,” Kaia said in the interview.

“But I’m not losing hope in all love forever. Plus: I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs. When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70-year-old woman,” she added.

Kaia’s Instagram feed isn’t just about work. She recently updated her feed with two topless selfies. However, much like the photo of Kaia wearing the unbuttoned shirt, the snaps weren’t too racy.