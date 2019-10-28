Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Her Tumbling Skills With A Back Flip, Announces She Is Now Coaching Cheerleading

Mackenzie McKee shared her story on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG. The mom of three and her husband, Josh McKee, invited cameras into their home to capture their day-to-day life for the hit MTV reality series. While it is unclear if she will return for another season of the show, Mackenzie is busy making other business moves. On Sunday, Mackenzie took to Twitter to announce her new job as a competitive cheerleading coach and even showed off some of her tumbling skills on Instagram.

“I’m happy to announce that I have takin on a job being a competitive cheer coach along with bringing my business of #bodybymac classes in the building. So excited for this journey. #onmygrind.”

As Teen Mom fans may recall, Mackenzie was a cheerleader in high school, something she talked about on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The fitness mom has also kept up with her cheerleading moves as she showed off her back tuck on Instagram. Although Mackenzie stuck the landing, she admitted that she was “a little rusty.”

Mackenzie offers her own workouts called “Body By Mac” and even has her own line of workout clothes that she often talks about on social media.

Mackenzie was first introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Gannon. She and her then-boyfriend Josh McKee went on to share their story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3.

The show lasted for only one season and following the cancellation, Mackenzie maintained a strong following on social media. In fact, fans enjoyed following her so much that there were rumors she was being considered as a cast member for Teen Mom 2. That spot eventually went to Mackenzie’s Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus, but MTV brought Mackenzie back earlier this year to share her story as a guest mom on Teen Mom OG.

Following the most recent season of the show, Mackenzie announced that she and her husband had split. The couple shared three kids together and had been married since 2013. While it appeared they were over for good, Mackenzie recently revealed that Josh proposed to her again. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie received the proposal from her husband on her birthday after Josh decided to get saved. Mackenzie called that “the best birthday present.”

Fans can follow Mackenzie McKee on Instagram where she is often sharing updates about her life.