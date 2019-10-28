‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Dresses As A Vampire In Revealing See-Through Top: ‘Bite Me’

Kindly Myers ditched her bikini and Daisy Dukes in favor of a more spooky ensemble over the weekend. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” lived up to her title as she dressed as a sexy vampire in order to celebrate the upcoming Halloween.

On Sunday night, Kindly took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself dressed to the nines in her vampire costume. The outfit consisted of a pair of tight black bottoms and a lacy bra-like halter top that left little to the imagination with its see-through netting.

The sheer fabric allowed fans to peek through and see Kindly’s massive cleavage underneath. The ensemble also showcased the bikini model’s toned arms, tiny waist, and rock-hard abs in the process.

The social media sensation had her long, blond hair parted down the center for the snap. The platinum strands fell over her shoulders and all the way down to her waist.

Kindly also wowed in some bombshell makeup, which consisted of dark eyebrows, long lashes, pink eyeshadow, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter, bronzed glow, and pink blush, as well as a full glossy lip.

Myers wore some fake vampire fangs in her mouth and had some artificial blood drizzled down her face to complete her creepy Halloween look, and she told her over 1.7 million followers to “bite” her in the caption of the picture.

“You look absolutely amazing. So gorgeous,” one of Kindly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Happy Halloween,” another fan stated.

“Beautiful looking lady,” a third comment read.

“So pretty,” another admirer gushed.

Loading...

Of course, the model is so much more than just her looks. She’s also a veteran who served in the United States Army and did four years with the National Guard. Kindly knows how to handle herself and previously opened up about really finding out what she could do when she went to basic training.

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people. I am also confident that I could kick someone’s a** in hand to hand combat if the situation arose,” Kindly Myers told Rambling Beach Cat about her time in the service during a 2013 interview.