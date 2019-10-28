‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chelsea Gets A Wakeup Call

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of October 28 and beyond bring several new people to Genoa City as November sweeps kicks off further chaos for residents. Plus, in goings, it’s the end of an era for the soap opera.

Last week, Lily (Christel Khalil) returned to Genoa City to help out Devon (Bryton James), The Inquisitr previously reported. Although viewers had hoped she might be around for a while, it looks like Lily is already gone, and Cane actor Daniel Goddard posted on his social media that last Friday’s show was the end of an era for the No. 1-rated CBS Daytime drama.

Goddard revealed that the episode was their final one together as Cane and Lily. However, it is unclear if it was Goddard’s last one as Cane. The bombshell news that Goddard is no longer with Y&R also shocked viewers last week when the actor posted that news on his accounts as well. It is unclear when Goddard’s final airdate comes on the show since his character is involved in a storyline involving Devon and Katherine Chancellor’s will.

On Friday, November 1, General Hospital alum, Jeffrey Vincent Parise (ex Carlos), comes to town as Simon Black, and Parise spoke about the intriguing character with CBS Soaps In Depth recently.

“He’s very dynamic. He’s one of my favorite types of characters to play: a wild card. You don’t really know his full intentions about anything. There’s a lot of freedom in playing that.”

Spoilers pictures show Simon interacting with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), but Parise revealed that he also worked with several others so far on the soap. In addition to Chelsea, Simon also comes into contact with Abby (Melissa Ordway), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Adam (Mark Grossman). The actor encouraged viewers to attempt to connect the dots if they can.

Loading...

Meanwhile, on Friday, November 8, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) half-brother Eric Vanderway (John Briddell) shows up. Since he and Theo (Tyler Johnson) share a last name, there is some speculation that they’re related. Although Theo supposedly opened up to Summer (Hunter King) and told her about his dad’s death, Eric might be Theo’s dad. If not, it seems likely that they share some other familial connection.

Today also brings new faces to Genoa City in the form of Doris (Mary-Margaret Lewis), who is an old friend of Dina’s (Marla Adams). She provides Traci and Jack with information about Dina’s high school life and connection to Stuart Brooks.

Plus, a Genoa City councilwoman named Tammy (Gillian White) appears and encourages Nick to reconsider running for a recently vacated seat. It looks like Chelsea throws her support behind the elder Newman son.