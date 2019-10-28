Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Wears A Skintight Bodysuit: ‘Feels Like I’m Wearing Nothing At All’

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland has worn her fair share of revealing ensembles throughout her time on social media. Living in sunny Australia, it is not uncommon for the blond beauty to be seen in bikinis or tiny shorts and crop tops. However, in a recent confession on Instagram, the Scandinavian stunner admitted that it was a skintight black bodysuit that made her feel as if she were wearing “nothing” at all.

Fans loved the confession, and it’s just one of the ways in which Hilde has been able to build up a mammoth Instagram following of 1.4 million.

In her latest picture, Hilde wears a charcoal gray skintight bodysuit. It is so tight that it looks nearly painted on and makes sure to hug every curve of the buxom blonde. Hilde is angled slightly sideways to the camera, giving her audience a fantastic view of her curves.

The ruching at the back of the outfit only highlights her toned torso. The fabric clings to her famously perky posterior, much to the delight of her fans. Hilde styled her long blond locks into beachy waves and accessorized with a cute cheetah-print scarf headband. She also wore gold hoop earrings and a matching gold bracelet.

Within 45 minutes, the picture had racked up more than 25,000 likes and 600 glowing comments.

“You’re perfect,” one awestruck fan gushed, adding several heart-eye emoji.

“You have to be about the most beautiful [woman] in the world,” raved another.

“You are not from this world…” countered a third, clearly taken by Hilde’s otherworldly beauty.

With pictures like this, Hilde is only becoming more and more popular, and recently thanked fans in an Instagram story for giving the stunner from down under her most liked picture yet.

The shot was posted recently and featured Hilde wearing a cut-out, red dress that had chain jewelry decorating the bust. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, it also featured a dangerously high slight and a side tie that flaunted her hourglass figure. It earned over a mammoth 201,000 likes.

Loading...

Though the red dress picture is Hilde’s most popular to date, Hilde’s fans also go wild over shots that show the blond beauty from behind. Known for her fantastic figure and peachy posterior, she often wows followers by wearing tight jeans or yoga pants that showcase her derriere.

It was also the look that originally brought her social media fame, as Hilde was snowboarding in Canada. The pictures often featured the stunner wearing ski pants that hugged her figure.