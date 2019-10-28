Leah Messer Shows Off Her Fabulous Fall Style In Comfy Sweater Dress In New York City

Over the weekend, the cast of Teen Mom 2 traveled to New York City to film for the reunion special. Leah Messer was there along with her pregnant sister, Victoria. The mom of three shared weekend updates on Instagram. On Sunday evening, she shared a photo of herself to her Instagram stories showing off her fabulous falls style in a comfy sweater dress.

In the photo, Leah is wearing a tan, long sleeved, baggy sweater dress that looks incredibly comfortable. She shows off a bit of her legs in a pair of brown boots. The Teen Mom 2 star wears her long, brown hair down with a bit of curl. She poses in front of a long mirror, holding her phone out in front of her to snap the pic. On the photo, the words “Times Square, New York City” appear written in colorful text.

Interestingly, this is the same mirror that Leah’s co-star, Chelsea Houska, used to show off her hot reunion taping styles over the weekend as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea wore two different jumpsuits over the weekend and shared photos of both on Instagram. She first wore a plunging red jumpsuit followed by a strapless black jumpsuit complete with rhinestone detail.

Leah also appeared in a photo with her co-star and BFF Kailyn Lowry over the weekend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail took to her own social media to share the photo of the two women together in New York City.

Leah has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show for nearly a decade. The mom of three was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Leah discovered that she was pregnant with twins. She and Corey Simms, the father of her twins, tried to make their relationship work, even marrying for a short time, before divorcing after less than a year of marriage. Following her first marriage, Leah moved on with Jeremy Calvert. The two married in 2012 and had one daughter together before divorcing in 2015.

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, fans have watched as Leah and Jeremy have thought about rekindling their relationship. On a recent episode, Leah had hoped that Jeremy would be able to make it to Hawaii for the vacation that Leah and Kailyn took over the summer.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.