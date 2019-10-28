Lisa Vanderpump Stuns As An Angelic Queen For Halloween

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star slays another Halloween costume.

Lisa Vanderpump is proving once and for all that she’s an angel – with a devilish side. The wealthy restaurateur-turned-Vanderpump Rules star celebrated the October holiday in the City of Angels, and her costume appeared to reflect the location of the gala, but with an edge.

Lisa, 59, took to Instagram to repost a photo with her friend, NBC anchor Robert Kovacik, as they celebrated together at a Halloween party. In the Halloween-themed snap, Kovacik wears an angel costume, complete with oversized fur wings and a glowing halo. Vanderpump stands by her pal’s side wearing a fur-trimmed white robe and an ornate jeweled headpiece adorning her piled-high hair. Lisa is not wearing angel wings, and her dramatic makeup gives the costume more of a Day of the Dead or even a “pretty ghoul” vibe.

Many fans hit the comments section of Lisa’s post to remark on her fabulous costume, even if they weren’t all sure what she was dressed as.

“What are you supposed to be?” one fan asked the Vanderpump Rules star.

“She’s supposed to be having fun, which appears to be working for her,” another responded.

“Even spooky, still as gorgeous as usual,” another fan wrote.

“Looking heavenly,” added another.

“The devil wears Prada,” another fan chimed in.

Lisa is no longer a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, so her party costume won’t be explained on the Bravo reality show when it returns for its milestone 10th season next year. But the star is filming for Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming eighth season, so it is possible viewers will get some insight into her Halloween costume when the show returns to Bravo next month.

Lisa Vanderpump’s latest Halloween costume comes a few days after her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna made headlines for her Jennifer Lopez Versace dress costume.

Vanderpump is known for her stunning Halloween costumes. In 2014, Bravo.com noted that the SUR owner was dressed as a Queen of the Night ahead of her crowning as Queen at West Hollywood’s annual Carnaval Halloween Parade. Lisa wore a ruffled red gown paired with a lacy red mask and heavy diamond jewelry to the gala.

Lisa was accompanied at the event by her husband, Ken Todd, and her daughter, Pandora, who was dressed as a Day of the Dead zombie.

Lisa Vanderpump joins previous recipients Queen Latifah, Rihanna, Ricki Lake, and Chelsea Handler and as the Halloween parade’s queen.

You can see more of Lisa Vanderpump when Vanderpump Rules returns December 2 on Bravo.