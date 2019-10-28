‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds’ Nanny Carly Wilson Denies Affair With Husband Jim After He Files For Divorce

What is she saying about the alleged affair?

Meghan King Edmonds‘ nanny, Carly Wilson, has broken her silence in regard to the allegations claiming she engaged in an affair with the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s husband, baseball legend Jim Edmonds.

Following Jim’s divorce filing, rumors began swirling that suggested Jim had engaged in an affair with the nanny, who helps Meghan care for their three young children, including 2-year-old Aspen and 1-year-old twins Hayes and Hart. A short time later, Wilson was questioned about the reports on her Instagram page.

“OMG are the rumors true??? Are you not with Eric anymore? With Jim now??? You? The Bible quoting soul searching girl? This can’t be true!!!! Please confirm!!!!!!” a fan wrote, according to a report from Reality Blurb on October 26.

In response, Wilson insisted, “The allegations are completely false.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Meghan and Jim made headlines in June when news of his text message affair hit the web. At the time, Jim was caught sending inappropriate photos and videos to another woman. However, because she wanted to keep her family intact, Meghan stayed dedicated to her marriage and began attending couple’s counseling with Jim in hopes of getting to a better place.

Meghan and Jim’s final family photo on social media can be seen below.

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in 2014, and months later, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, in 2017, after starring in a full-time role on three seasons of the series, Meghan announced she was quitting the show and moving to Missouri to focus on her marriage and growing family.

Although Meghan did make an appearance on this year’s 14th season of the show, she did so only in a cameo role and doesn’t appear to have any plans to be featured in an extended position in the near future.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim filed for divorce from Meghan just one day after the two of them celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. According to an October 25 report from Us Weekly magazine, the filing came after a heated argument at their St. Louis home.

“Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source told the magazine at the time. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.