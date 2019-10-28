Carmen Electra Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings: ‘I’m Your Puppet’

Carmen Electra looked like a blond bombshell in her latest Instagram update. The former Baywatch star slayed a black lingerie look, and her fans could hardly handle the smoking hot photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Carmen is seen wearing nothing but a tiny black bra, which left little to the imagination as her ample cleavage was on full display. The stunning actress paired the bra with some matching black underwear, a garter belt, and sexy black fishnet stockings.

Electra’s curves were out in full force as she flaunted her flat tummy, impressive abs, toned arms, and long, lean legs in the snap. Carmen had her long, golden locks parted to the side and opted for voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Carmen also added a full face of makeup for the shot, which featured a bronzed glow and shimmering highlighter on her face. She also included defined eyebrows, long lashes, dramatic black eyeliner, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink color on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Carmen told her 1 million followers that she was their “puppet,” and she got a ton of responses as the photo earned over 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Carmen’s stunning good looks may have some fans wondering how she could possibly be single. Electra hasn’t confirmed that she’s dating anyone currently, although she has plenty of admirers who would likely love to fill the role of her boyfriend.

The website Who’s Dated Who reports that Carmen is currently single, but that she’s no stranger to public relationships. She’s previously been linked to Prince, Dennis Rodman, Fred Durst, Tommy Lee, Vin Diesel, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Spade, Colin Farrell, and Ryan Lochte. She was also formerly married to rocker Dave Navarro.

Us Weekly reports that Carmen and Dave are still very close despite being divorced, and that earlier this year she declared her “eternal” love for him in a sweet birthday tribute.

“Happy Birthday @davenavarro my eternal love for u is beyond words,” the model captioned the photo. “We had this strange understanding for each other that resulted in lots of laughter, fun & and understanding! Ty 4 letting me be my true self and not judging my flaws. I mean …. the time out system really worked. So grateful we are still friends! I love u DN #happybirthday #tildeathdouspart,” Carmen Electra wrote via Instagram over the summer.