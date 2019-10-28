Alessandra Ambrosio Wows In A Nude Bikini While Playing Beach Volleyball

Alessandra's showing off her long legs in the tiniest nude bikini bottoms.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio is proving that she most definitely still knows how to rock a bikini after hanging up her Angel wings back in 2017, as she flashed some skin while playing beach volleyball in a nude two-piece. In seriously sizzling new paparazzi photos shared online by Daily Mail over the weekend, the flawless mom of two put her pert booty on full display as she hit the sand with her friends.

In the hot paparazzi snaps taken on October 26, Alessandra could be seen soaking up the sun in Santa Monica as she got a little active in the heat with her pals. She shielded her eyes from the sun in a baseball cap and reflective aviator shades.

Ambrosio showed off some serious skin on her bottom half, only rocking a tiny pair of nude bikini bottoms as she played a game of volleyball at the coast. The skimpy bottoms – which had ties on both sides of her hips along with a dangling shell embellishment – appeared to be taken from her own line of swimwear, which she founded with a friend and her sister, called Gal Floripa.

The star kept things a little more covered on her top half though, opting for a red t-shirt which she tied up at the waist to flash her flat and toned middle.

Alessandra smiled from ear to ear as she enjoyed her fun day at the beach, and she really got into the game with her group of friends.

But the body-confident star is no stranger to flashing some serious skin in her swimwear.

As well as founding Gal Floripa alongside Aline Ambrosio and Gisele Coria, Ambrosio often regularly serves as a model for the collection. She sports a number of different bikinis and swimsuits in photos shared both to her own Instagram account and that of her popular swimwear line.

One recent upload showed the gorgeous supermodel laying on her front to flash her booty in a glamorous black bikini during another fun trip to the beach.

Prior to that, it was all about the minuscule strapless bikini for Alessandra as she modeled a seriously tiny two-piece for another photo taken from a recent shoot on a yacht to promote her own line.

The star has previously opened up about how she stays in such incredible shape and is ready to strip down to her bikini at any time, even crediting friend and former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke for keeping her so fit and healthy.

“I take an amazing workout in Los Angeles with my friend Brooke Burke; it’s an aerobics class with really fun music so it kind of feels like I’m going to a club to dance,” she said during an interview with Grazia last year.

“Now she has this app [Brooke Burke Body on the App store] that I can do everywhere. It’s a ten-minute workout, where you can build your own regime; depending on if you want to focus on abs, butt or legs,” she continued. “Whatever you want to do you can put it together so wherever I am and whatever time I have I’ll do it.”