‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Looks Back On Fight With Kelly Dodd, Reveals She Wished She Hit Her ‘Harder’

Shannon Beador is opening up about her thoughts on Kelly Dodd following their dramatic feud.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member looked back on the moment that Dodd hit her in the head with a heavy mallet as she wore a bowl on her head during a cast trip to the Mirival Resort and Spa in Arizona. As fans will recall, Dodd took aim at Beador before smacking their co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter, on the head during what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation.

“Now she’s saying she wished she hit me harder. So yeah, that’s nice. Who says that?” Beador wondered during a promotional appearance for Innova in New York City.

According to Beador, she has no idea why her co-star has taken it upon herself to get physical on the show, nor does she believe anyone else can figure her out.

“I think that a lot of people would have a field day trying to figure out how her thought process works. So I can’t speak for her,” Beador stated.

After being hit by Dodd with the mallet, Beador sought medical attention to ensure she hadn’t sustained a significant injury, which she hadn’t. However, when it came to the drama in Arizona, it was far from over as Dodd slapped Kirschenheiter for suggesting she shouldn’t have gotten physical with Beador.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the mallet hit wasn’t the only issue Beador had with Dodd during the season. She also took issue with the fact that Dodd didn’t want her daughter, 13-year-old Jolie, mentioned on the show, but had no problem talking about adult topics on the series, and even demonstrated certain acts on the show that most would find extremely inappropriate.

As Beador explained on a Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, she found Dodd to be hypocritical when it came to the behavior she expected from her co-stars.

“This is where I kind of have a bit of an issue this season… is because I see Kelly Dodd, over and over again, say, ‘This is my daughter,'” Beador began as she sat with new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Beador then mentioned the acts Dodd was demonstrating on their plane and said she was acting inappropriately in front of the airline’s other guests.

To see more of Beador, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.