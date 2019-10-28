Justin Bieber Promises New Music By Christmas If This Instagram Post Gets 20 Million Likes

The 25-year-old pop singer hasn't released a new album in more than four years.

Justin Bieber is trying to break the Internet. The 25-year-old Canadian pop singer took to Instagram to tease a possible new album before the end of the year if he gets enough social media love.

Bieber posted a pink and white Instagram message about his current project and urged fans to share and like the post. The “Boyfriend” singer teased that if he gets 20 million likes on the post, he will release a new album before Christmas. Bieber explained that he has to see fan “demand” for the music, and added that while he is almost finished in the studio, he needs his followers’ support to push him to get his album done in time for the holidays.

It’s no surprise that the “likes” started racking up as soon as Bieber posted his proposal.

“I made 19 million accounts just to like this post. Can you release it tomorrow? K thanks,” one fan joked.

“Brb while I start another account to like this pic with,” added another.

“Bieber Claus coming to town,” a third follower wrote.

“How about Thanksgiving for 10 million likes?” another follower proposed.

As of this writing, Bieber’s post, which you can see below, is gaining steam with nearly 6 million likes.

Bieber’s last studio album, Purpose, was released in 2015. Since that time, the young singer has experienced a lot of personal growth. Last year, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin. He has also recently made headlines as the possible subject of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s new song “Lose You to Love Me.”

It will be interesting to see what type of music Bieber is working on now that he’s a full-fledged adult. In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, the singer admitted that an early rise to fame as a teen idol at age 13 made him “very arrogant and cocky” as he basked in fan adulation.

“I was real at first and then I was manufactured as, slowly, they just took more and more control,” Bieber said. “I started really feeling myself too much. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside.”

Bieber also touched on his lengthy hiatus from releasing new music.

“Just thinking about music stresses me out,” he said at the time.

As for what fans can expect when Bieber does eventually release his new album, he may have provided a small clue in another pink and white Instagram post that possibly teases an R&B-inspired record.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Bieber gave fans an R&B-centric album. His 2013 compilation, Journals, had an R&B vibe as he worked with several R&B producers such as Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Maejor Ali, Andre Harris, D.K. the Punisher, and more.

The Journals album was also thought to be inspired by Justin Bieber’s relationship with on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez.