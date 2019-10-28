Chelsea Houska Claps Back At Claims She Had Plastic Surgery After Showing Off Two Stunning Jumpsuits

Chelsea Houska is known for her awesome style and over the weekend, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories to show off her weekend style.

The reality show star was in New York City over the weekend for the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping and she chose two gorgeous outfits for the event. In the first snapshot, Chelsea wore a red plunging jumpsuit and paired the outfit with white heels. She wore her red hair down and smiled for the selfie. She also shared a snap of her on set with her husband Cole DeBoer. The two are smiling in the photo and Chelsea is still wearing the red jumpsuit. She wrote, “My hunny bun sugar face” along with the photo.

The red jumpsuit was not the only jumpsuit she showed off, though. Later in the day, Chelsea showed off a stunning strapless black jumpsuit with rhinestone embellishment on the top. She paired the fabulous piece with black heels. She didn’t change up her hair for the new outfit and continued to wear her red hair down. She posed for the selfie in the same mirror as she did for her first outfit.

On Twitter, some fans speculated that perhaps the mom-of-three had undergone plastic surgery after seeing the photo of Chelsea in the plunging jumpsuit. However. Chelsea jumped in and set the story straight.

“My boobs are wrinkled and shriveled after breastfeeding I had a nice push up bra on today lollll,” Chelsea wrote.

Chelsea Houska was first introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. The relationship between Chelsea and her daughter’s father did not work out and she eventually moved on with Cole DeBoer. The couple married in October 2016 and, at the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couples first child together. Chelsea gave birth to their son Watson in January 2017. Later that year, Chelsea and Cole had a second wedding. In 2018, Chelsea revealed that she was pregnant with the couples second child together, a daughter named Layne that she gave birth to on her own birthday in August.

Fans love following Chelsea on social media where the mom-of-three often shares updates about her family. She also interacts with her fans on both Twitter and Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently responded to a fan on social media who asked her if she was going to keep her hair short or go back to long extensions. Chelsea admitted that she missed her extensions.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesday nights on MTV.