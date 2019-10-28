Carrie Underwood Shows Off Bizarre Body Part In A Mini Dress

Carrie's 'knee baby' is coming out to play.

All of Carrie Underwood‘s hard work in the gym and her dedication to a healthy lifestyle may have given her a seriously fit and toned body, but it turns out she also has a pretty hilarious and unique body part she put on full display on social media over the weekend. The gorgeous mom of two showed off a bizarre part of herself in two new photos shared to Instagram Stories on October 27 as Carrie gave fans a close up look at what she called her “knee baby.”

In the social media uploads, which can be seen on Twitter, Carrie first posted a stunning snap of herself “hitting the high notes” on stage during a recent stop on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” which is currently making stops across the U.S.

The star’s face was obscured by her hair as she bent down slightly to belt out one of her hits while sporting a full sequin mini dress with a long train trailing behind her. But while she was flashing her insanely toned legs for the world to see, it was actually something else on her lower half that caught the “Southbound” singer’s attention.

The second shot Underwood shared was actually a close-up of her left knee, as she joked in the caption that her “knee baby” was coming out to play to help her hit all the big high notes.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Underwood then drew an arrow towards her knee, pointing out that it looked like the outline of a baby’s face with its mouth wide open.

But this most certainly isn’t the first time Carrie’s “knee baby” has made the headlines, though.

It’s long been a running joke between the country superstar and her fans about the unique shapes her knee can take, as last August fans were whipped into a frenzy after noticing that her knee looked pretty similar to young British monarch Prince George.

As reported by Country Fancast, several of the stunning star’s fans started taking to social media to point out the similarities, with many sharing side-by-side shots showing a close-up of Underwood’s knee alongside the Prince’s face.

The singer herself has also acknowledged her pretty odd knee shapes on Instagram, admitting back in October 2016 that even she saw the similarity to a baby’s face as she shared a close-up of the body part while snapping a photo in the gym.

More recently, Carrie has been sharing fierce photos with fans from almost every stop on her huge world tour. One recent upload featured the gorgeous mom of two rocking a sparkly mini dress with high-heeled boots during a stop in Florida earlier this month.