Jenelle Evans In New York City During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Taping, Reportedly Met With MTV

Over the weekend, the cast of both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant were in New York City for reunion tapings. While many of the cast members were posting pictures from their weekend in the Big Apple, Jenelle Evans, who was let go from the show earlier this year, also happened to be in New York City at the same time. Some wondered if perhaps the mom-of-three would be at the reunion taping, but a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reveals why Jenelle was reportedly there.

A source told the site that while Jenelle was not at the reunion, a meeting was requested with her by one of the “higher ups” from MTV.

“[A higher up] from MTV contacted Jenelle and requested a meeting with her. They kept telling Jenelle that she is still under contract, and that they wanted to talk to her about possibly returning to the show, so she flew up there.”

While Jenelle did travel to New York City, she traveled there without her husband, David Eason. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while Jenelle was away, David took to social media to share some photos of himself with his daughter, Ensley. The two shared a squirrel dinner, sparking controversy in the comments section of his post.

According to the report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle took her lawyer with her to New York, but had not been rehired (at least not yet). Reportedly, she is considered being brought back to the show “in some form or fashion.”

Whether or not she would be added back to Teen Mom 2 is unclear. At the time, there are five cast members on the show. In the past, both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have had four cast members, but in recent years, five has been the number of cast members. Earlier this year when Jenelle was let go from the show, Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 in Jenelle’s place. If Jenelle returned to the show, there would be six cast members including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.

While Jenelle may not have been at the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, it sounds like there was plenty of drama without her. According to a report from The Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry vented her frustrations about the drama that took place over the weekend.

Fans can tune in to all new episodes of both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesday nights on MTV.