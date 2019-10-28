Candice Swanepoel’s Latest Bikini Photo Risks A Major Wardrobe Malfunction

Candice is showing a whole lot of skin in the tiniest bikini while posing in a tree.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel risked what could have been a pretty major wardrobe malfunction as she showed off one of her world-famous model poses in a seriously sizzling new shot shared to Instagram. The star sported a tiny string bikini in the photo posted to the official account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C, bending over backwards while in a tree.

The red-hot shot – which was uploaded to the social media site on October 26 – featured Candice up high in a tree in a seriously tiny nude bikini as she pushed her hips forward and bent her head backwards while holding on to the branches and lifting her left leg while barefoot.

The star had her textured long blonde hair flowing down as she struck the pose, risking what could have been a pretty serious wardrobe malfunction as she showed some skin in the skimpy two-piece.

But while Swanepoel just managed to avoid showing too much of her fit and toned body to the camera, she most definitely still flashed a pretty serious amount flesh as she served as model for her own line of swimwear.

The star’s skimpy look was made up of a triangle string top and a pair of matching bottoms, which were made up of string bottoms that tied across her hips.

While this is the first look at Swanepoel bending backwards in her bikini look, this isn’t the first time fans have seen the mom of two showing off her adventurous side while posing in a tree.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the model recently shared her own look at herself climbing the tree in the nude bikini look on her own Instagram account.

In that shot posted for her more than 13 million followers, the beauty kneeled on a branch as she got back to nature in her two-piece, holding on to two branches as she showed off another pose.

Shortly after that, Candice swapped swimwear for another shot that left even littler to the imagination.

There, the stunning star got soaking wet in an outdoor shower while sporting the tiniest animal-print bikini in other photo shoot shots shared to social media.

As reported by Just Jared last week, Candice recently celebrated a big milestone for Tropic of C with a launch event at London’s prestigious Selfridges store as she announced that her line is now be available to purchase in Europe.

Loading...

“Yesterday was a very exciting day for myself and my company @tropicofc! We officially launched in Europe at @theofficialselfridges in London,” she wrote on Instagram of the big expansion.

“Thank you to each and everyone who came out to support me and those who have been a part of helping make it grow, I’m so grateful,” Swanepoel then added.