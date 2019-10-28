Vanessa Hudgens Is The Sexiest Ghoul-friend Ever & Debuts Fine Form Alongside Longtime Love Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is having the time of her life during the scariest time of year, Halloween, where she showed off her fine form as the sexiest ghoul-friend ever alongside longtime love Austin Butler.

The actress, best known for her roles in Grease Live and the Disney Channel series of original films High School Musical, has often said that Halloween is her favorite time of year and she has proven that in a costume pic she posted to Instagram, where she and Austin appear to be skeletons based on the beloved animated Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Vanessa’s skintight dress shows off her toned body and long and lean legs. The actress’ dress was of a patchwork nature, with spaghetti straps and a v-neck top, showing off her decollete, and ended at the top of her knees. A pair of thin-strapped high-heeled shoes completed her fashion look. As for her makeup, artfully placed scars were placed along the sides of her mouth and forehead. Her dark lips and eye makeup were accentuated by her long and lush brown hair.

As for her love Austin Butler, who recently signed on to portray the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic which is due to hit cinemas in October of 2021, was striking as Jack Skellington of the same film. In the beloved film, Jack is the king of Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018, Vanessa talked to the host about her dedication to themed Halloween parties, admitting she even owns a number of laser and smoke machines.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday. I live for Halloween. I literally count down the days,” she said to Corden. It is a season! It is a celebratory season to embrace your inner darkness,’ Hudgens remarked.

Vanessa has been posting Halloween-themed black and white photos to her Instagram account for the past month, beginning on September 30 when she shared with fans a cartoon image of a sexy witch seated next to a bubbling cauldron, holding a book of spells.

Since that time, Vanessa has shared over 52 images that had some sort of Halloween theme, all in black and white.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the actress showed off her toned backside in yet another Halloween post, where she appeared to be dressed as a witch. Her body was engulfed in a lace-drape, her backside barely covered in what appeared to be a leather-type thong bottom. Vanessa’s long hair cascaded down her back in waves. At the end of her fingertips, long nails completed the exotic and dramatic look.

Vanessa Hudgens will next be seen in The Knight Before Christmas and in 2020, will debut in the film Bad Boys for Life.