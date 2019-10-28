Tori Spelling Gets Support From Fans After She’s Criticized Over 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Purple Hair

The 'BH90210' star was mommy-shamed over her young daughter's Halloween hair.

Tori Spelling is facing flack over her young daughter’s appearance—just days before Halloween. The BH90210 star posted a series of sweet family photos of her family at a pumpkin patch, but some commenters zeroed in on her 8-year-old daughter’s hair instead of the fall festivities.

Spelling posted a photo to Instagram that shows her posing with her husband, Dean McDermott, and their five kids – Liam Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau—in front of a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins. The actress and reality star revealed that it is her family’s annual tradition to go to the pumpkin patch to pick pumpkins and play on the bouncy castles and slides.

In the family photo, Spelling’s 8-year-old Hattie rocks long, purple-red hair that has either been dyed or colored with temporary spray color. In the comments section to the post, one critic blasted Spelling as she asked the star why she would ever dye her young daughter’s hair.

“Why would you let your daughter have red hair for? Parenting gone wrong,” the critic wrote. “A child that young shouldn’t have their hair colored at all.”

But hundreds of Spelling’s fans put the “judgmental” critic in her place as they pointed out that Hattie’s hair dye was probably for Halloween. Others noted she may just be an “artistic” child.

“Regardless of whether this is a Halloween costume or not, how dare you tear down a devoted, attentive, engaged, loving parent for raising and supporting a creative, strong, independent, beautiful girl,” one fan clapped back.

Many more fans supported Spelling and her daughter.

“You must smile so big seeing all these beautiful kids! Great pic and love the pink hair,” wrote one fan.

“Loving Hattie’s hair,” added another.

“Hattie hair next level!” a third fan wrote to Spelling.

In an Instagram post for Hattie’s birthday earlier this month, Tori described the 8-year-old as her “beautiful unique free-spirited fiery soul strong-willed artistic indigo child.”

“You are supremely YOU Hattie Margaret McDermott and never change,” Spelling captioned a photo of the birthday girl. “You have your own opinions and style and never conform.”

Tori Spelling has not responded directly to the latest fan comments about her daughter’s hair, but earlier this month she addressed backlash over a photo of Hattie and her older daughter, Stella, 11, wearing reddish-pink hair dye and eye makeup at the LOL Surprise! Winter Disco launch party.

Spelling told US Weekly that everyone was encouraged to come dressed as their favorite LOL doll for the event, and she clarified that she didn’t “dye” her kids’ hair. She also had a message for mom-shamers.

“First of all, it was Halloween costumes in pink, and it washes out the next day,” Spelling told Us of the hair color. “It wasn’t dye at all. The party, was like, come dressed as your favorite L.O.L. It was a costume dress party where girls can be anything they want to be and screw the shamers.”

Last year, Spelling clapped back at mom-shamers who criticized her kids’ appearance in their back-to-school photo. Her husband Dean McDermott has also fired back at social media trolls who’ve targeted his wife and kids in the past.