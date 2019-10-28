‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Hope’s Sneaky Move May Cost Her Family

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 28 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will soon regret taking off her wedding ring. In the meantime, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will enjoy his newfound single status by kissing Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). And Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Steffy Forrester, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) will spend Halloween together as a family.

Monday, October 28 – Ridge & Shauna Share A Moment In Bed

Eric Forrester (John McCook) will welcome Ridge, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) into his house. Ridge will also tell his father how history is repeating itself as Brooke feels that she and her daughter are not good enough to raise a Forrester, just as Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) used to believe.

According to The Inquisitr, Ridge will assume that he will stay in his old room and get into bed. However, a scream will pierce the night as Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) jumps out of bed. After the lights are turned on, both of them will have a laugh. However, the comedy will soon turn to passion as they let their feelings take over. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that they will share a passionate kiss.

Tuesday, October 29 – Hope’s Sinister Plan

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will tell Brooke that she believes that she can change Thomas’ mind about letting her adopt Douglas. It appears as if she will use Thomas’ feelings about her to manipulate him.

Ridge will stun Shauna when she asks him about their sleeping arrangements at the Forrester mansion, per Highlight Hollywood.

Wednesday, October 30 – Brooke Calls Ridge

Shauna will tell Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), “I woke up with a big, handsome man in my bed.” Of course, the girls will excitedly gush about the exciting developments.

Brooke will realize that she misses Ridge and call him. While they may initially express their regret, tempers will flare when she brings up Thomas.

Thursday, October 31 – Hope Attends The Halloween Party

Hope will attend Eric and Quinn’s Halloween party against the advice of Brooke and Liam. She believes that she can convince Thomas to sign Douglas’s adoption papers.

Liam will take Beth to Steffy’s house to celebrate Halloween.

Loading...

Friday, November 1 – Steffy & Liam Reconnect

Douglas and Thomas will ask Hope if her future is with them.

Steffy and Liam will reconnect as they spend time with the girls, per the latest soap opera spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.