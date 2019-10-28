Aussie Bombshell Natasha Oakley Gets Soaked At The Beach In Plunging, Leopard-Print Bikini

Natasha Oakley is showing some skin again on Instagram.

On Sunday, October 26, the Aussie bombshell flaunted her impressive bikini body on the social media platform in a sizzling triple Instagram update that sent her fans absolutely wild. The trio of snaps caught the 29-year-old enjoying a beautiful day on Bondi Beach in her native Australia, where she was, of course, wearing a sexy two-piece from her own Monday Swimwear line that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Natasha’s latest Instagram upload kicked off with a close-up shot of the beauty standing in the sand as the salty sea breeze gently blew her blonde tresses all around her. The snap treated the babe’s two million followers a good look at her flawless figure, which she showed off in a bold, leopard-print bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The social media sensation’s beach day look included a wide, plunging top that left her decolletage completely bare, while also showing off more than an eyeful of cleavage. Underneath her bust was a thick band that wrapped tight around Natasha’s rib cage, highlighting her slender frame and drawing attention to her flat midsection.

On her lower half, the Australian beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that put on their own daring display. The skimpy number featured a dangerously high-cut design that exposed the model’s toned thighs in their entirety, as well as her killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her chiseled abs even more — though the area hardly needed any help gaining recognition.

Swiping to through the remaining photos in the Instagram post revealed that Natasha didn’t only spend her day up on the sand, but went for a dip in the water as well. The second and third snaps saw the babe completely soaked from head-to-toe, with her long locks slicked back behind her head and completely damp. At one point, fans were treated to a nearly full-length look at the stunner’s physique that revealed her sculpted legs in their entirety — a display that was sure to get more than a few pulses racing.

Unsurprisingly, the bikini babe’s latest upload was a huge hit with her millions of followers. At the time of this writing, Natasha’s latest Instagram upload has racked up nearly 41,000 likes after 12 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Okay, you are goals!” one person wrote, while another said that Natasha was “the definition of perfection.”

Loading...

Can’t get any hotter than you,” commented a third.

Natasha is no stranger to rocking swimwear on social media. Recently, the model was seen in another sexy swimsuit on her Instagram page — this time a gorgeous white one-piece from her Nasty Gal x Natasha Oakley collection that hugged her curves in all of the right ways, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.