Canadian Hottie Danielle Knudson Exposes Braless Cleavage In Unbuttoned Beach Shirt & Tiny Bikini

Danielle Knudson served up a particularly NSFW social media update on Sunday night. After kicking off the weekend with a fun-filled day — which she amply documented with a slew of photos and videos, as previously reported by The Inquisitr — the Canadian bombshell took to Instagram once again to drop an ultra-revealing snap that ticked boxes for sexiness, skin-baring, and cleavage-flaunting.

Clad in nothing but a breezy, white beach shirt — a flimsy, long-sleeved design crafted out of a soft linen and which draped around her body in a loose manner — the gorgeous lingerie model showed off her spectacular figure, flashing some serious amount of skin in the process. The 30-year-old hottie paired the item with itty-bitty bikini ribbed bottoms in a matching white color, for a sweltering beach-babe look that drove fans into a meltdown.

Danielle left very little to the imagination in the sexy ensemble. The stunning blonde wore the beach shirt completely unbuttoned, exposing her deep cleavage and toned midriff in the chic garment. To add even more spice to the already steamy shot, Danielle went braless underneath the loose-fitting shirt. To keep the item in place, she knotted it at the waist, calling even more attention to her trim midsection. Slightly rolled-up sleeves added a casual touch to her sultry look, without taking away any of the sexiness.

The gorgeous Guess girl cut a very seductive figure in the skin-baring ensemble. Aside from flaunting her perky chest, she also showed off her chiseled thighs and slightly parted her legs to reveal her incredible thigh gap. Likewise, her sculpted hips were also showcased, accentuated by the low-waist, high-cut bikini bottoms.

As per usual, Danielle paired the racy look with a smoldering attitude. Snapped against a white background, one that complemented the color of her attire and made her glowing tan stand out, the Canadian beauty looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and beautifully framed her gorgeous face, falling down her back and over her shoulder. In a bid to let her natural beauty shine through, she sported a fresh-faced, makeup-free look that flattered her pretty features. A subtle gold bracelet sparkled around her wrist, adding a bit of pizzazz to the sexy-casual beach look.

According to the caption of her post, the scorching snap was part of a larger photoshoot from her recent experience at Miami Swim Week. Danielle shot the pic for the California-based Vitamin A Swim brand, which also designed the cute beach ensemble.

Loading...

The same photo was shared to Instagram on the label’s account, with a caption that noted the two-piece was “made from recycled nylon.”

As expected, Danielle’s fans were all over the new pic, rewarding the post with more than 5,500 likes. At the same time, followers flocked to the comments section to compliment the model on her “natural beauty” and “flawless” look, leaving long strings of flattering emoji under the eye-catching photo.

“Spectacular woman,” read one message, trailed by six heart emoji.

“Now that’s hot as hell,” wrote another person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.