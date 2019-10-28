Bombshell Ana Cheri Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Mesh Cat Costume

Ana Cheri is definitely in the Halloween spirit.

The social media sensation has been showing off a number of sexy looks for the holiday on her Instagram page, and her most recent getup may be her best one yet.

Ana shared her latest Halloween costume to Instagram on Sunday, October 27, and, to no one’s surprise, the ensemble was a huge hit with her 12.4 million followers on the platform. The 33-year-old was sporting one of the upcoming holiday’s most popular costumes — a cat — though she put her own spin on it for a next-level look that left very little to the imagination.

The brunette bombshell was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing with her eye-popping ensemble that did way more showing than covering up. Ana’s costume included a tiny triangle-style bralette that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the piece’s low neckline.

Over top of the skimpy lingerie, the fitness babe sported a black mesh crop that upped the ante of her look even more. The piece was completely sheer, leaving plenty of cleavage well within eyesight, but that’s not all that was exposed in the NSFW ensemble.

On her lower half, Ana wore nothing more than a pair of black panties that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. The minuscule black thong was also made of a mesh material that provided coverage only to what was necessary, and featured a daringly high-cut design that left her curvy booty and toned thighs completely bare.

Meanwhile, its thin string waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs, a result of Ana’s dedicated fitness regimen that she often flaunts on Instagram.

To transform her lingerie look into a Halloween costume, the stunner added a pair of black cat ears and black gloves designed to look like paws. Her brown hair was worn in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders and over her chest, quite possibly providing more coverage than any of the pieces of clothing she was wearing. Ana was also glammed up with a gorgeous makeup look that included a glossy red lip, shimmering orange and yellow eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her brown eyes and striking features pop.

Fans of the Instagram model went absolutely insane for her latest Halloween look. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 229,000 likes after 13 hours of going live to Instagram. Thousands flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower Ana with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

Loading...

“Unreal!” one person wrote, while another said that Ana was “totally perfect.”

“You have all the hottest Halloween costumes,” commented a third.

When she’s not showing off her lingerie-turned-Halloween costume looks, Ana is often flaunting her incredible figure in pieces from her Cheri Fit clothing line. Recently, the babe modeled her galaxy print sports bra and leggings on her Instagram page; a two-piece workout set that hugged her curves in all of the right ways, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.