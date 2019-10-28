Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Is In Her ‘Natural Habitat’ As She Rocks Skin-Tight Cheetah Print

Pamela Alexandra is channeling her inner animal.

The Instagram bombshell shared a picture of herself rocking a skin-tight cheetah print outfit this weekend, writing a caption that she is in her “natural habitat” in the revealing outfit. The Instagram snap was a huge hit with Pamela’s fans, garnering more than 45,000 likes and all kinds of comments complimenting her physique.

“You are STUNNING!!!” one person wrote.

“So so so hot baby,” another person commented, adding five fire emoji to drive home their point.

Pamela’s followers are used to seeing such revealing shots. The model frequently shares some very revealing snaps with her fans, donning skimpy bikinis or form-fitting dresses and posing in beautiful locations across the globe.

Her social media presence is more than just a string of revealing pictures, however. Pamela often opens up to her fans, interacting with them through her posts and responding to some fan feedback. As The Inquisitr noted, she recently made a resolution to look happier in her posed pictures, as Pamela is often seen with a steely gaze. Pamela wrote in one recent post that she wanted to make her pictures more like her videos, which are often fun and light-hearted.

Pamela followed through on that promise with a post earlier this month that showed her contorting her body at the beach, bending backward only her hands and feet touched the sand. In the caption for the photo, Pamela told fans that she was playing a game of “the sand is lava,” though she appeared to be sacrificing her extremities for the sake of the game.

One thing that Pamela hasn’t shared with her fans is exactly how much money she’s making through her Instagram presence, but odds are that it’s quite a healthy income. Social media experts say that Instagram models generally earn $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have — just for a single post. With her 2.7 million followers, Pamela has the chance to make $25,000 or more with every revealing image she posts.

In a story for Vox about the lucrative world of Instagram modeling, online marketing expert Joe Gagliese said that some companies would rather spread out their advertising budget over a number of social media influencers than pay top dollar for a celebrity endorsement.

“These influencers have moved into celebrity territory,” he said. “An endorsement from them is just as valuable as working with LeBron. They have incredibly engaged audiences and have an ability to push really big numbers.”

Those who want to see more from Pamela Alexandra can check out her Instagram feed.