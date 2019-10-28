Aussie Model Jem Wolfie Sheds Clothes In New Instagram Picture, Censors Herself With Bed Covers

Australian model Jem Wolfie, who is famous on Instagram for her curvy figure and beautiful looks, recently took to her page and wowed her 2.7 million fans with a nude picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen sitting on her bed wearing nothing at all. She wore her blond tresses down, opted for minimal makeup, looked straight into the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

Even though the model censored her breasts and lady parts with the help of her bed covers so as not to violate Instagram’s ban on full-on nudity, she still put her pert derriere, thick thighs, and a glimpse of sideboob on display.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in New York. It is worth mentioning that the model is currently vacationing in the United States and is visiting different cities.

In the caption, the model offered her followers to access her Only Fans account where she posts her fully nude pictures, a subscription to which costs $5.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the hot snap has amassed about 50,000 likes and about 700 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other Instagram models and influencers. These included Brittanya Razavi and Alice Clare, among others. The highly-NSFW picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Before sharing the nude snap, Jem treated her fans to a casual picture where she could be seen rocking a pink top that she paired with lilac gym pants and sneakers.

The model wore her hair down and posed at the Rocky Steps — the 72 stone steps before the entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the caption, the Aussie model wrote that so far, Philly is her favorite city in the United States because of the food and art, among other things.

Before going to Philly, Jem visited Columbia, Maryland, from where she posted a picture wearing a blue sports bra and gray striped pants.

The model opted for a full face of makeup and wore her hair down, while the she accessorized with hoop earrings and a dainty gold pendant to keep it chic and sexy.

As of this writing, the snap has racked up more than 101,000 likes and over 830 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on Instagram and her followers seem to be increasing with each passing day.