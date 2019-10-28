‘One Piece’ Episode 908 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy Promises Otama To Free Wano From Emperor Kaido

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Coming of the Treasure Ship! Luffytaro Returns the Favor!,” featured Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law, Kiku, Otama, and Beast Pirates Headliner Speed escaping Bakura Town while boarding a treasure ship containing fresh food.

The huge treasure ship was being pulled by Otama’s pet, Komachiyo. On their way to Bakura Town, Law had an argument with Zoro, scolding him for breaking his promise to not cause any trouble in the Land of Wano.

Aside from being a wanted person in the Land of Wano, Zoro also engaged in a fight with Beast Pirates Headliner Basil Hawkins and Bakura Town’s boss and Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem. After they knocked Holdem out, Law told Zoro that it would only take a matter of time before Emperor Kaido’s right-hand man, Jack the Drought, makes his move.

During their conversation, Law started to notice the presence of Speed on the treasure ship. Law is still unaware that Otama managed to put Speed under her control using her devil fruit power.

Law asked Otama where Luffy was, and the little ninja girl said that her “big brother” returned to Bakura Town to get something “important.” One Piece Episode 908 revealed that Luffy went back to Bakura Town to steal fresh water from the Beast Pirates. A few minutes after Zoro’s group delivered the treasure ship full of fresh food to the people of Okobore Town, Luffy arrived with a huge container of fresh water.

In One Piece Episode 908, Luffy, Zoro, and Kiku once again encountered Gifters, members of the Beast Pirates who ate an artificial devil fruit. Luckily, Luffy easily defeated them by throwing the huge container of fresh water at them.

After seeing the fresh food and water, Otama and the people of Okobore Town couldn’t contain their happiness and thanked Luffy’s group. All of them started gathering around the huge treasure ship and got whatever they needed. Otama personally expressed his gratitude toward Luffy for making her birthday special. Luffy said that he’s just returning the favor to Otama for feeding him at her house. Luffy also promised Otama that by the time they leave the Land of Wano, all of them will be free to eat any food they want.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 908 featured Luffy parting ways with Otama. Otama, together with Speed, will be heading back to her home, while Luffy, Zoro, Law, and Kiku will be going to the ruins of Lord Kozuki Oden’s castle.