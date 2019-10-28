Khloe Kardashian Reveals On ‘KUWTK’ That She Won’t See Lamar Odom In Person Out Of Respect For Sabrina Parr

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians won’t be seeing Khloe Kardashian and her ex-husband Lamar Odom in the same room together any time soon.

In the latest episode of the E! reality show, Hollywood Life reports that the former NBA star reached out to Khloe upon the release of his memoir Darkness to Light, which he released back in May. During the episode, Khloe debates if she should see Lamar and shared her thoughts on the ordeal with her sister Kim. In one clip, Khloe even reveals that she still misses Lamar, which prompted Kim to encourage her to have a face-to-face sit-down with Lamar.

While Khloe was considering reaching out to Lamar, a new development in his life prompted her to change her eagerness to see her ex-husband. Although she said that she was proud of Lamar for being honest about the way he treated Khloe in the past, the fact that he is currently in a relationship made any plans of a reunion between the two exes come to a halt. During the taping of the show, Lamar had already begun dating fitness trainer Sabrina Parr.

“I’ve already been weary about seeing Lamar and if it was the right decision,” Khloe says to Kim.

“Now knowing that he has a girlfriend, it makes my decision so much easier because I don’t want to ever be disrespectful. The decision has been made for me. It’s just not the right decision to reach out to him and set up that face-to-face.”

Although she ultimately decided not to see Lamar, Khloe made sure to note on the show that her ex still holds a significant place in her life. She shared that she still “loves Lamar” but “the past is the past for a reason sometimes.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009-2016. Lamar discussed details in his book about their marriage, including his drug abuse and infidelity towards the Revenge Body host. The Dancing with the Stars contestant also revealed in his memoir that he left actress Taraji P. Henson to be with Khloe back in 2009.

Since ending their marriage, both exes have moved on to other relationships. Khloe was dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson from 2016-2019. The couple split for good after he was seen canoodling with Jordyn Woods back in February.

Lamar has been in a seemingly happy place since going public with his relationship with Parr back in August. The author shared that he’s so happy with Parr that he no longer wishes to discuss his previous exes in interviews.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!