Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump Getting Booed At World Series Game 5

President Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series tonight between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Tonight’s appearance was President Trump’s first at a Major League Baseball game since he took office in January, 2017.

It is Halloween week, and the president received boos, but they weren’t of the ghostly variety. Instead, when the president appeared on the big screen in the third inning during the Nationals’ traditional salute to veterans, the sold-out crowd booed and chanted “lock him up,” The Inquisitr reported earlier. The crowd’s chant echoed chants that Trump supporters aimed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Shortly after details of the crowd’s change from cheers for veterans, to boos and mean-spirited chants when the president and first lady were announced, the hashtag, “lock him up” trended on Twitter, with many reporters and others who attended the game sharing video of the situation on the popular social media platform.

Trump appeared unaffected by his less-than-friendly reception at the World Series tonight. He remained smiling and clapping throughout the whole thing.

Pastor Mark Burns had a positive spin on what many felt was a negative for the president.

“Of course, Washington, DC will #BooTrump. DC is the Swamp. @realDonaldTrump came to #DrainTheSwamp not join the Swamp. Washington, DC Booing Trump is a good sign for the rest of America.”

Here’s what the cheers for the troops turned into boos for Trump sounded like from my vantage point. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/xJDc0TG9KP — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) October 28, 2019

White House reporter Aamer Madhani tweeted a video of the situation. In the video the reporter shared, the crowd cheered for veterans and the servicemen and women, and then the announcer announced the president and first lady. Instantly, the cheers turned to boos.

“Wow. What a stark contrast in the emotion from the crowd…,” one Twitter user noted in a reply to Madhani’s video.

“This is perfection. You can see Trump as he realizes the crowd is booing him. He looks at Melania. She seems to be saying ‘just smile and clap until it’s over. It may not be as bad as it sounds up here.’ Then the crowd starts chanting #LockHimUp,” tweeted screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

Several others on Twitter remarked that they thought the headlines might be an exaggeration, but then they watched the videos. Others felt that the boos Trump received aren’t like anything they’ve ever seen.

Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics, tweeted that Nationals fans managed to take back the red cap tonight with their reception of the president. Shaub wrote that he had a new red Nationals cap that he’s never worn because of the red “Make America Great Again” caps worn by Trump and his supporters.

Veterans for impeachment trolling Trump at The World Series. #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/yHggv9siXz — Bipartisan Report (@Bipartisanism) October 28, 2019

Also behind home plate, signs for Veterans for Impeachment were visible throughout the game.

The president attended the baseball game after announcing earlier in the day that U.S. special forces had brought Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice. The president’s announcement came after an unusually vague tweet last night that something “very big” had happened.

People replied to his tweet with several hilarious possibilities, but ultimately, the news of al-Baghdadi’s neutralization leaked well before Trump’s 9 a.m. press conference on Sunday morning. The demise of the leader of the Islamic State is a win for Trump, who is currently embroiled in an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives.

During the game, things did not look so great for the Nationals, which is presumably the team that the president attended to support. The Astros won the game 7-1. The best of seven series was tied at two after the first four games. Game 6 of the World Series is on Tuesday, October 29, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.