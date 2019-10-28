NFL Rumors: Washington Redskins Want To Move Josh Norman Ahead Of Trade Deadline — If They Can Find A Partner

The Washington Redskins appear to be ready to trade corner back Josh Norman ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Whether any team might be interested in the 31-year-old cornerback remains to be seen.

As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported, the Redskins are actively shopping Norman around the league, though the market for defensive backs appears to be a bit crowded at the moment. Rapoport noted that the Cleveland Browns are also trying to move T.J. Carrie, the Miami Dolphins are shopping Reshad Jones, and the New York Giants are willing to unload Janoris Jenkins. Like Norman, all have big contracts that their current teams would like to get out from under.

There are reportedly some other defensive backs on the trade market ahead of this week’s deadline, including Chris Harris Jr. of the Denver Broncos. Given the somewhat saturated market, it is not clear what trade value Josh Norman might have, especially given his inconsistent season. As Pro Football Talk noted, Norman’s play has seen a drop off this year as he deals with injuries and inconsistency.

“Norman has struggled this season and is currently dealing with injuries, further limiting the potential returns a trade could deliver,” the report noted. “He missed a Week 7 loss to the 49ers, and while he played last Thursday in a loss to the Vikings, he was clearly dealing with a hurt leg and was only put in the game due to injuries to other players.”

The Washington Redskins are in a rebuild and are expected to put some veteran players on the trade block ahead of the trade deadline, looking to stockpile draft picks and start to fill some of the holes that have the team off to a 1-7 start this season. With the team likely already out of playoff contention, they could float Norman and some other players to see what teams might be willing to offer.

The report went on to say that Norman could be valuable for a playoff team, especially one that employs a zone coverage scheme. Unlike some of the other defensive backs on the market, Josh Norman would not be simply a rental player headed to free agency after the season ends. He is under contract for another year and is scheduled to make $15 million, though he would be a candidate for release as none of the money is guaranteed.

There have already been a number of defensive backs traded this season, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey.