American Fitness Model Jessica Weaver Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny White Dress On Instagram

American fitness model Jessica Weaver, who is popular on Instagram for her amazing body and positive attitude as a cervical cancer survivor, recently took to her page and wowed her 7.9 million fans with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen pouring out of a tiny white dress which featured lace frills and and a front-tie keyhole design.

The model wore her blond tresses into soft, romantic waves, opted for a full face of makeup, and seductively looked at the camera to strike a pose.

In a second picture, the model turned her back toward the camera and bent down to show off her bare derriere. The NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

In the caption, the model asked her fans whether they liked the display of boobs or the booty. In response, the snap has accrued more than 78,000 likes and over 2,400 comments within less than 10 hours of going live.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Jessica’s fellow models and influencers also liked the picture. These included Francia James aka Francety, Toochi Kash, Ana Lorde, Eden Levine, and Australian model Madison Gordon, among many others.

“Love the front and back,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! I do not get tired of saying that you are very beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

“Your backside looks amazing,” a third fan commented.

Prior to posting the hot picture, Jessica treated her fans to a sultry video where she left very little to the imagination by donning a barely-there white bikini, one that struggled to contain her assets.

The model posed for the video while standing next to a swimming pool. In the beginning of the clip, she turned her back towards the camera to put her pert booty on full display.

The 31-year-old stunner then turned around and flaunted her perky breasts. Even though Jessica managed to censor her nipples through the skimpy bikini, she still flashed plenty of skin to titillate her fans. To spice things up, the model turned her back toward the camera again and shook her booty.

Within a day of going live, the post has racked up more than 80,000 likes over 1,800 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on Instagram.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, prior to becoming a model and social media personality, the California native studied fashion design and worked as a cosmetologist. Apart from that, she also has a YouTube channel called JloveTalk where she shares advice videos.