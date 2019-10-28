NBA Rumors: L.A. Lakers Not Ruling Out Possibility Of Potential DeMarcus Cousins Return In 2020 Playoffs

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins once one of the NBA veterans that the Los Angeles Lakers decided to sign when they failed to acquire their top target, Kawhi Leonard, in the 2019 NBA free agency. After failing to win his first NBA championship title and rebuild his value with the Golden State Warriors, Cousins decided to leave Bay Area and reunite with Anthony Davis on the Lakers. Unfortunately, Cousins and Davis’ reunion ended quickly months before the 2019-20 NBA season started as “Boogie” went down with an ACL injury.

With Anthony Davis wanting to play more at the power forward position during the regular season, the Lakers decided to find DeMarcus Cousins’ replacement on the free agency market where they ended up bringing back Dwight Howard in Los Angeles. However, though Cousins is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season recovering from his injury, Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel revealed in a recent interview with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN that they aren’t “closing the door” for his potential return in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

“Frank Vogel won’t rule out the possibility of DeMarcus Cousins returning at some point this season. Vogel said the Lakers aren’t ‘closing the door’ on Cousins perhaps being able to return for the playoffs.”

Though there is only a minimal chance that he will return and play in the 2019-20 NBA season, it is easy to understand why the Lakers remain hopeful about having DeMarcus Cousins back on their roster. The Lakers may already have veteran centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard but when Cousins is healthy, none of those big men could match his impact, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Aside from his ability to dominate in the post, Cousins is also capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

DeMarcus Cousins could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Anthony Davis if Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel decides to go big or he could be their primary backup center if they play small ball. Most Lakers’ fans will definitely love to have Cousins back on their roster, especially in the postseason where the games are more important. Though he has a history of becoming a problem in the locker room, Cousins’ on-court impact is undeniable.

As of now, the Lakers are focused on improving their performance and chemistry in the 2019-20 NBA season. Despite starting the season with a loss over their Staples Center’ co-tenant, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers managed to bounce back with a 95-86 victory against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.