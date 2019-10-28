Ben Affleck Reportedly Falls Off The Wagon, Appeared Intoxicated At Halloween Party One Year After Rehab

Ben Affleck may have hit a speed bump on his road to sobriety.

The actor, who completed a 30-day rehab stint close to a year ago and had spoken about his efforts to stay in line, may have had a relapse over the weekend after being spotted stumbling out of a West Hollywood hotel after a Halloween party there. As Us Weekly reported, the 47-year-old actor appeared intoxicated as he left the La Peer Hotel after attending the Unicef Masquerade Ball on Saturday night.

Video showed Affleck with his arms around an unknown woman as he stumbled and nearly fell into the street, then held onto a vehicle for support. Affleck had a mask covering his face, and did not answer the questions from the cameraman as he got into a black SUV.

The report cited a source close to the actor who said that Ben Affleck knows he will have some bumps on the road to sobriety.

“It was never as if this was simply behind him,” the source said.

But the timing of his apparent relapse seemed to be at least a bit of a surprise as Affleck had spoken recently about how much better he was feeling, and even how he planned to start dating again. As The Inquisitr reported, Affleck confirmed reports that he was starting to date again, releasing a statement saying that he was working hard on recovering from his alcoholism.

Affleck said he had been working with a Los Angeles non-profit organization that helps people who have experienced homelessness and are trying to find their footing again, saying he has some experience in this area.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” Affleck wrote on Instagram in response to reports that he was spotted on a dating app. “But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

Affleck had the support of ex-wife Jennifer Garner as he went to rehab last year, and reports indicated that the two had been on good terms during his recovery as they focused on co-parenting their children. Affleck has been connected to other women since their marriage ended, though he is not believed to be in a serious relationship at this time.

Ben Affleck has not spoken out about the video this weekend showing him stumbling.