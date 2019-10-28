Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi Webster, Recreates Her Met Gala Look For Halloween

Kylie Jenner’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster looks absolutely adorable as she channels one of her mother’s iconic looks.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO showed Stormi in the miniature version of the look she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. The celebrity tot is seen standing in the middle of the living room wearing a purple sequined ball gown. She then paired the look with purple, furry sleeves that completely cover her little arms. Jenner then added her purple wig, which she placed on Stormi’s head. Stormi is also wearing a flesh-colored bodysuit under the dress, which was different than her mom’s bare body when she wore the dress back in May.

In the post, Jenner shows two images of Stormi standing in the dress. In the first photo, she is even holding the same sequined purse that Jenner wore on the Met’s blue carpet. In the third post, Jenner shares a video of her baby girl smiling as she wears a fabulous look.

At the time of writing, the post of Stormi received more than 3 million likes. The photo also received more than 40,000 comments under Jenner’s post.

“I AMMMMMMM SCREAMING,” one follower shared.

“Omg…. She is so adorable,” another fan chimed in.

Jenner rocked the original look alongside her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Jenner’s then-boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, was also by the makeup mogul’s side. The “SICKO Mode” rapper wore a leather vest over a brown ensemble as he posed next to Jenner.

Stormi’s adorable look comes the day after her mom had her own fun night on the town. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing a leather dress for a night out in Los Angeles. During her night out, she was seen with her BFF Sofia Richie at a J. Balvin concert. The two friends recorded themselves taking shots of tequila and then chasing them with Red Bull throughout the night.

Jenner also had some fun and dressed up for the night. The reality star channeled Madonna circa 2003 and paid homage to the singer’s MTV Video Music Awards performance. Her friend, Anastasia Karanikolau, was Britney Spears, who joined Madonna onstage that night.

The clip of Jenner and Karanikolau dancing to “Like A Virgin” was reposted by The Shade Room. In the clip the two friends even recreate Spears and Madonna’s infamous kiss, which many of the outlet’s Instagram followers commented on.

“Their kiss seemed more real than the ones between Travis and Kylie,” one fan commented.

“Bye bring Jordyn back,” another fan suggested.