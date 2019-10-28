Fans Reportedly Boo President Trump At World Series And Briefly Chant ‘Lock Him Up’

Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series with a large entourage of Republican allies and a group of U.S. military veterans.

Typically when President Donald Trump is seen before a crowd of tens of thousands, it’s usually because he’s delivering a fiery speech at one of his famous campaign rallies with hordes of supporters cheering him on.

But according to The Hill, the president received a mixed reception as he settled into his VIP seats at Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park.

As multiple journalists reported from the scene via social media, when Trump was shown on the Jumbotron during the game, many of the fans erupted with loud booing and even chants of “lock him up,” which echoes similar chants heard at Trump rallies of “lock her up” when the president even briefly mentions former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey relayed his account of the scene in a Twitter post Sunday night.

“Loud, sustained boos for Trump at Nats Stadium when he was announced. Maybe loudest crowd cheer of the night,” Dawsey tweeted.

Chelsea Janes, another reporter from the Washington Post, tweeted a similar report, adding that the crowd had begun chanting, too.

“President Trump was just shown on the video board, and the crowd unloaded all its boos. Crowd now chanting ‘lock him up,'” Janes wrote.

And to be fair, the president also received a plentiful supply of cheers from the crowd.

Along with first lady Melania Trump, the president brought with him a full squad of some of his closest Republican D.C. allies, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Georgia Sen. David Perdue also joined Trump for Game 5 between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Several military veterans also joined the president in his seating area for the game.

And then a brief smattering of “LOCK HIM UP!” after Pres Trump was introduce at Game 5 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/I7r2KAFqrx — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 28, 2019

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump was originally scheduled to throw out the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series. He later changed his mind, deciding to forgo the first pitch, citing his belief that it would minimize distractions and enhance the “fan experience.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reported that he spoke with Trump prior to the game, saying Trump told him that he would purposely arrive late so as to not distract from the event and not bottleneck security for already-long lines of fans waiting to enter the stadium.

“We actually had a conversation with him about first pitches,” the commissioner said. “His view was that in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible, he would arrive at Game 5 sometime after the game began so it wouldn’t interfere with fans getting into the stadium.”

Manfred went on to say that he was grateful for the president’s decision.