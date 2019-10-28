Kailyn Lowry Unloads On MTV’s ‘Teen Mom’ Production, Says She Will Never Attend Another Show Reunion

Kailyn Lowry is unloading on the Teen Mom production team.

The MTV reality television star took to social media on Sunday to blast the network’s reunion plans for the young women featured on the show, a set-up that has led to a number of major confrontations in the past. As PopCulture explained, the show reunions are often the only time that all cast members are together at the same time, and simmering tensions often boil over, making for volatile conditions but also some must-watch television for fans of the shows. Some fans have accused MTV of purposely stoking these tensions to make for more televised drama.

But Lowry is now speaking out about the set-up. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share her frustrations, saying that the Teen Mom reunions are bad for her mental health.

“Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. i.e. teen mom reunions,” she wrote.

Lowry went on to say that she regularly attended these televised reunion shows, but feels they are no longer a productive setting.

“Every year I say I’m not going. Every year I give in. Every year I am apart of bullsh*t–. This time I’ve reflected, accepted responsibility [and] wanted to do better,” Kailyn added. “This year, I get dragged into bullsh*t that had NOTHING to do with me.”

Kailyn Lowry went on to tag MTV in another tweet, telling the network to stop creating the drama by putting young women who do not like each other on the same stage, while at the same time making them feel like “they need to prove themselves.”

Lowry didn’t explain exactly what happened to make her feel so upset, but The Inquisitr noted that she seemed happy when posing for a selfie with friend and co-star Leah Messer. Meanwhile, PopCulture noted that there are reports that a fight took place on stage between new cast member Jade Cline and another young woman. The report included that security had to be called and some of the cast members had to be kept away from each other.

It was not clear what role Kailyn Lowry could have played in the spat, but she appeared to be the most vocal in speaking out about the incident and placing the blame directly on MTV for causing it.

Loading...

Kailyn Lowry ended her rant against MTV on Sunday by saying she would never attend another Teen Mom reunion.