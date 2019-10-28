‘Counting On’ Preview: Lauren Duggar Expresses Struggles Since Her Miscarriage

Lauren Duggar shares her feelings on the next episode.

The new season of TLC’s Counting On is into its third episode coming up on October 29. Lauren Duggar will be one of the highlights this week as she is expected to open up on her struggles since she lost her and Josiah Duggar’s first child a year ago.

The episode is called Count Your Blessings, according to TV Guide, and will feature the Duggar daughter-in-law talking about how hard it has been since she lost the baby boy that they had named Asa. Lauren is currently pregnant with their rainbow baby and is due next month. This time around she and Josiah are having a little girl and everything seems to have gone just fine in this pregnancy. She will sit down with members of her family, including Michelle Duggar, to express her deep grief and even bouts of depression that she suffered after the miscarriage.

The previews shown last week for this particular episode revealed a box that has Asa’s name on it. It also revealed that she became pregnant in September of 2018 and the exact date of the miscarriage was October 4, 2018 as was also written on the box. So, she was only about a month into her first pregnancy.

There is no indication just yet on what is actually in the box, but it stands to reason that maybe it holds keepsakes such as ultrasound photos and any possible baby things that they may have already gotten. There could also be letters that Lauren and Josiah wrote to their son as well. More details will be revealed on Tuesday’s Counting On.

Lauren Duggar has been sharing many photos of the different stages of her second pregnancy with her followers on Instagram these past few months. The latest glimpse of her baby bump came in the couple’s Instagram stories, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Josiah was filming them on a Sunday picnic. The expectant mom was wearing a pretty blue dress that hugged her growing baby belly.

The TLC star also sent out some love for the moms who have lost their babies in any stage of life earlier this month. It was all a part of baby loss awareness month. This is obviously something that is now close to Lauren’s heart.

More will be shown on this season of Counting On as Josiah and Lauren not only remember their lost baby, but they will also celebrate their daughter, who will be entering the world very soon.

Counting On airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.