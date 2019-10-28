Meghan King Edmonds Mother Calls The Cops On Jim Edmonds

The drama between Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds continues as The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s mother is now getting involved. It was reported over the weekend that Jim filed for divorce from Meghan after the two could not stop fighting. Meghan also accused Jim of hanging out with someone that he shouldn’t be, and later suggested on Instagram that he had cheated with the couple’s nanny. On Saturday, things got worse when Jim got into an altercation with Meghan’s mother, according to Us Weekly.

Jim went to the home that he shares with Meghan in St. Louis, Missouri yesterday to snag some clothes when her mother called the cops. Meghan was away from the home at the time, attending a Baby Shark Live concert with her and Jim’s three children. A source caught up with the news outlet to explain what went down that prompted a police call.

“Jim just went to his house to get his clothes out of his house while Meghan took the kids to an event and Meghan’s mom was there,” the source claimed. “She called the police. The cops showed up and asked them what was going on. Jim said it was his house and he was getting his clothes as they told him to when Meghan wasn’t there.”

After the cops arrived and assessed the scene, they asked Meghan’s mom to leave the property. It’s just more drama for Jim, who is currently dealing with accusations suggesting he cheated on Meghan with one of the pair’s four nannies. Carly Wilson is the nanny in question, which Meghan hinted at on Instagram yesterday. Jim, Carly, and Hayley Edmonds have all called the claims false and promised the truth will come out. Meghan has not commented on the nanny cheating scandal again and has remained relatively quiet on social media.

Meghan will appear a second time on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 to discuss the previous drama she had with Jim when he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with the “baseball madame” while Meghan was pregnant with their twin boys last year. It’s unknown if Meghan will return to RHOC full-time for next season right now, but she’s been receiving plenty of love from some of her former co-stars and fellow Bravolebrities. Both Tamra Judge and Kyle Richards reached out to the mother-of-three on Instagram when the news broke and offered their love and support.