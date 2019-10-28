Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Insane Body In Camo Shorts And A Crop Jacket The Day After ‘SNL’ Debut

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t refuse an opportunity to show her amazing body in front of a massive crowd.

The “Big Ole Freak” shared a moment from her performance at the Malaluna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas. In the first photo of the slideshow, Megan is seen wearing a camo short outfit. Her jacket is cropped slightly below her chest, showing off her insane abs. Megan is also wearing camo shorts on stage as she holds the microphone to her mouth. The close up shows Megan’s hair, which is styled in loose curls at the bottom. Her Instagram followers are also able to see her makeup, which consists of foundation, smoky gold eye makeup, lip gloss, and faux eyelashes.

In the second post, Megan gives a better view of the outfit. As her face is away from the camera, her 6.2 million followers are able to see her shorts, which are pulled up in the photo. Megan also has the microphone in her hand once again as she shows off her nails in the photo.

At the time of this writing, the photo slideshow of Megan received more than 200,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments under Megan’s post.

“Camouflage on, but you can disguise that BODY,” one follower shared.

“Big body range babyyyyy,” another fan commented.

Megan also made sure to share an important milestone in her career. The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Tina Show” rapper made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. The 24-year-old rising star was invited on the show by host and performer for the night, Chance The Rapper. The two performed “Handsome,” which was on Chance’s album, The Big Day.

In a recent Instagram post, Megan shared a clip of the performance. She and Chance are standing as LED lights are seen all over the stage. In the background, viewers are able to see the lyrics to the tune as Megan performs her verse in front of the show’s audience.

At the time of this writing, the video of the performance received more than 300,000 views. The video also received more than 3,000 comments from Megan’s fans.

“Get itttt MEG!!” one fan exclaimed.

“She’s so adorable,” another fan commented.

Chance The Rapper isn’t the only major artist who has worked with Megan this year. The “Cash S–T” rapper debuted “Hot Girl Summer” back in August with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The song was inspired by Megan’s phrase of the same name, which went viral this past summer.