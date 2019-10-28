Aussie Instagram Model Vicky Aisha Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior In Skimpy Bikini

Australian model and Instagram sensation Vicky Aisha, who is well-known for her incredible hourglass figure and tattooed look, recently took to her page and treated her fans to a series of hot pictures.

In the latest share, the hottie could be seen dressed up in a skimpy brown bikini that perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. To pose for the snap, the model turned her back toward a mirror and clicked a selfie to showcase her pert booty.

The model wore her blond tresses in a tight bun, while she wore minimal makeup and ditched accessories to keep it as natural and sexy as possible.

In the caption, the model wrote that she had been spending the last few days in a cabin in the woods, however, she didn’t specify the location.

Within eight hours of going live, the pic has garnered more than 30,000 likes and close to 350 comments in which fans could not contain their excitement and poured their hearts out by using explicit words and phrases.

Some of Vicky’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Neybron James, Ana Lorde, Tefi Valenzuela, Eriana Blanco, Madison Gordon, Erica Fett, Bianca Taylor, and Aylen Davis, among others.

“It looks so amazing,” one of her fans wrote.

“Glad you had time to yourself to unwind, relax and enjoy yourself,” another commented.

“Seriously, how gorgeous are you?!” a third fan questioned.

Prior to sharing the bikini snap, Vicky treated her fans to an up-close selfie where she could be seen rocking an off-the-shoulder white crop top, one that allowed her to show off ample cleavage.

The model wore a full face of makeup, but chose subtle shades to stay in line with the outdoor photo shoot, while she tied her hair into a bun. To pose for the snap, the model looked straight into the camera and slightly puckered her lips to give off sultry vibes.

Apart from the selfies, the model also posted a photograph of herself in a black bikini that featured a cut-out design at the front, one that allowed Vicky to show off a glimpse of her underboob.

The model wore her slightly-damp tresses down and opted for minimal makeup. She smiled and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. As of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 32,000 likes and over 460 comments.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Vicky was born and raised in Australia and started posting her pictures on Instagram in 2013. At present, she has 1.8 million fans on the photo-sharing website, and the number seems to be steadily growing with each passing day.