Porsha Williams Posts The Cutest Video Of Baby Pilar Jhena McKinley Clapping Her Hands For The First Time

Porsha Williams can’t get over how her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley looks when she reaches important milestones.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently shared a precious moment between her and her baby girl. In her latest Instagram video, PJ is seen in her high chair wearing a tie-dye onesie. As the television plays in the background, PJ is seen moving around in the beginning of the video. As the video continues, she is seen clapping her hands at the camera. Williams then cheers PJ on as she continues to clap for her mom. The 7-month-old tot then shows an adorable smile as Williams laughs at the end of the video.

At the time of writing, the precious post of PJ received more than 160,000 views. The video also received more than 500 comments under Williams’ post.

“Yayyyyyyyu clap happy baby,” one follower wrote.

“She is soooooo adorable,” another follower chimed in.

Williams also celebrated PJ’s 7-month milestone on the reality star’s Instagram page. In the sweet photo of PJ, the baby is seen beaming at the camera while wearing a red apron that reads “Hey Baby.” PJ is also wearing a pink floral headband with matching sandals as she sits in a rose gold high chair. In the emotional caption, Williams writes that she is thankful to have the opportunity to watch her daughter grow and develop new skills each day.

At the time of writing, the post received more than 190,000 likes. The photo also received more than 3,000 comments from fans who were happy to celebrate the milestone with Williams.

“She’s so tall Porsha! Look at this princess growing upppp!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“I wanna bite her thighs,” another fan said, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Williams first announced that she was expecting PJ back in September 2018. The Dish Nation host shared back then that the baby would be her and fiance Dennis McKinley’s first. According to People, Williams suffered a miscarriage six years prior, when she was married to Kordell Stewart.

In April, Williams gave birth to PJ, and has been smitten with her ever since. The Inquisitr previously reported that Williams and McKinley set PJ up with her own Instagram page, which 242,000 followers.

The baby news came only months after Williams and McKinley got together. The couple became engaged before PJ was born, but separated shortly after. The couple then reconciled over the summer, and are set to appear on Season 12 of RHOA together when the series returns to Bravo on November 3.