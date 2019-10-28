Curvaceous Lingerie Model Eden Levine Puts Derriere On Full Display In New Snap

Salvadorian lingerie model Eden Levine, who is famous on Instagram because of her curvy body and racy pictures, recently took to her page and stopped her 1.7 million fans in their tracks with a very hot bikini picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a mustard-colored thong bikini that allowed her to show off her enviable figure, particularly her famous booty and thick thighs that she put on full display by slightly raising a leg and turning her back toward the camera.

Wearing a full face of makeup to stay true to her signature style, the model wore her dark tresses down and accessorized with a white straw hat to infuse style and sexiness. Finally, she looked straight into the camera and smiled to pose for the picture.

In the caption, the model talked about her Sunday activities, including drinking coffee, working out and doing laundry. She also asked her fans to write about their day’s agenda in the comments section.

Within a few hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 5,000 likes and over 130 comments in which fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Wow! So beautiful. Happy Sunday, hope you have a great day,” one of Eden’s fans wrote on the picture.

“You are a wonderful goddess!” another fan wrote.

“Omg, what a babe,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that he adores the model.

“You look wonderful. I adore you, Eden.”

Prior to sharing the bikini picture, Eden treated her fans to another hot picture where she could be seen dressed up as an Avenging Assassin from the game, Assassin’s Creed.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a black catsuit with a front zipper closure with contrast mesh panels. The model paired her catsuit with a waist belt, wrist pieces, gloves, thigh belted pouch and knee-high black boots.

She wore her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup, while Eden left her catsuit unzipped to show off an ample amount of cleavage. In the caption, the model informed her fans that her costume was from the online brand, Star Line.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the snap has amassed more than 7,500 likes and over 150 comments which shows that fans fell in love with Eden’s style and the sexy choice of outfit.

Even though Eden works as a full-time model, studies have been a priority for her. In fact, she has earned a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in her home country of El Salvador.