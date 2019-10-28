‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Thigh-High Black Boots And Fans Are Loving It

Anastasiya Kvitko, a Kaliningrad-born glamor model often called the “Russian Kim Kardashian” because of her bodacious curves, squeezed her shapely legs into a pair of thigh-high faux leather boots and her fans can’t get enough of it.

Anastasiya paired her seductive footwear with a pair of matching black leggings and a crop top that showed off her enviable hip-to-waist ratio. According to her caption, the entire outfit is from Fashion Nova. Although she neglected to share the name of the boots, it looks like she might be wearing a version of their “Stay Away From Me Heeled Boot” which retails for $49.99 on their website.

Her followers gushed over the photo in the comments.

“My princess, you are always beautiful, nice picture,” one fan wrote.

“You look lovely beautiful Princess!” another added. “Happy evening filled with love and joy.”

“You look beautiful in all black,” a third follower commented before adding fire emoji to their message.

“Love the boots,” a fourth fan said.

Anastasiya regularly shares tantalizing photos of herself so she has likely become used to getting such glowing praise from her Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr reported, she received similar comments on her previous photo in which she’s wearing a gray biker short bodysuit with green and white stripes. That photo currently has over 110,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

But the two most recent outfits on her Instagram page are relatively modest compared to Anastasiya’s regular fashion choices. She’s well known for her eye-grabbing bikini photos, like the one she posted three days ago.

In that image, she’s spilling out of a black string bikini from Pretty Little Thing that leaves little to the imagination. Again, she didn’t disclose the name of the design to her fans, but the top looks like it might be their “Black Multi-Tie Strap Bikini Top” which is currently selling for £12.00, which is approximately $15 USD.

If you’re questioning how Anastasiya developed her mind-blowing curves, she has previously denied that they’re the result of plastic surgery. She attributes her figure to a healthy diet and exercise regimen. And even though she’s often compared to the reality TV star/mogul, she has thrown shade at Kim Kardashian for reportedly going under the knife to achieve her famous hourglass shape.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her — she is far behind me,” she said in an interview with a Russian media outlet, as reported by The Sun. “My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face. And she — everyone knows what she did to her bottom.”

