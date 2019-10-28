Kylie Jenner Could Make Major Bucks Off The ‘Rise And Shine’ Meme

If Kylie Jenner receives the trademark she's seeking, there could be 'Rise and Shine' clothes, jewelry, and much more.

After Kylie Jenner posted a YouTube video on October 10 during which she woke up her baby daughter Stormi Webster by singing “Rise and Shine,” the clip quickly turned into a viral meme. Before long celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo were doing covers inspired by the phrase and Jenner’s face was jokingly pasted on a photo of a sun. Jenner decided to go along with all the hype, sharing the posts on her own social media pages. Now, the makeup mogul could potentially make some major bucks off of the joke, according to Forbes.

Jenner already has a makeup empire due to her successful brand Kylie Cosmetics. She’s known to use phrases and names from her own personal life so it wouldn’t be surprising if we begin to see “Rise and Shine” lip kits or eyeshadow pallets before too long. The Kardashian and Jenner families have a knack for sales and as The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner has already filed legal documents to secure a patent for the phrase. Often memes get popular really quickly and fade away after a few weeks so she’s clearly trying to strike when the iron is hot.

According to the patent Jenner applied for on October 17, the certification would allow for her to sell a variety of products with the now-famous catchphrase, including “belts, bottoms as clothing, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear, tops as clothing and undergarments.”

Jenner already has a net worth of an impressive $1 billion, far more than any of her older sisters have amassed, and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down her business moves anytime soon. The star already produced sweatshirts with the “Rise and Shine” sun with her face on it on her website that sold out in no time. The sweatshirts weren’t cheap at a whopping $65 each.

Even Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga has gotten in on the fun, posting an Instagram photo with his Lamborghini with “Rise and shine” as the caption. While some of his 17.3 million followers got a kick out of the pointed post, others accused the rapper of using Jenner to draw further attention to himself.

“Only time you get attention is when Kylie is involved,” one person wrote.

Others turned the attention back on Jenner by commenting that the makeup mogul does actually have a pretty great voice.

“She really does have an amazing voice,” they wrote.