Osmariel Villalobos Looks Gorgeous As She Dresses Up As Catwoman For Halloween

Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos, who became popular on Instagram after dating and tying the knot with former Bachelor star and ex-professional soccer midfielder, Juan Pablo Galavis, recently took to her page and wowed her 3.2 million fans with a new picture.

In the snap, which was taken for a Halloween party, the model could be seen dressed up as Catwoman, a popular fictional character from the movie and comic series, Batman.

In recreating the character, the model looked nothing short of gorgeous as she opted for a deep-red lipstick and lots of mascara to accentuate her pretty face through the black mask of the costume.

She wore her hair down and finished her look with a pair of black, high-heeled stilettos.

The model posted two pictures on Instagram wearing the same outfit, one full-length image and an up-close one. In the first picture, Osmariel could be seen standing and posing next to a joker statue.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Houston, Texas. She, however, did not specify the exact location where the picture was captured.

Within less than a day of posting, the snap has garnered close to 50,000 likes and 235 comments where fans praised the model for her choice of costume as well as her beautiful figure.

In the second picture, Osmariel provided an up-close look at her beautiful face and flashed a smile which surely melted many hearts. Within seven hours of going live, the picture has garnered more than 45,000 likes and over 32o comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier this week, the model shared some bikini pictures with her fans too where she looked absolutely stunning. In one of the pictures, which was captured at Río Negro in Antioquia, Colombia, the model could be seen sitting next to a beautiful swimming pool.

She rocked a skimpy, printed bikini through which she flaunted her amazing, six-pack abs as well as her long legs and a glimpse of her perky breasts.

The model accessorized with a gold pendant and a pair of black sunglasses to keep it stylish, yet sexy. She wore her highlighted tresses down and looked straight into the camera to pose for the long-shot image.

Loading...

As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 35,000 likes and about 150 comments.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Osmariel is not only a model but she is also a popular Venezuelan TV show host. That apart, she was crowned Miss Earth Venezuela in 2011 and was declared the second runner up at the Miss Earth Pageant in 2012.