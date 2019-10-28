Kenya Moore Dazzles In An Orange Dress On Instagram, Asks Fans, ‘Are You Ready For My Comeback?!’

Kenya Moore is ready for her close up as she is one week away from her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality star looked absolutely stunning in a photo she posted on Sunday, October 27. In the Instagram snapshot, she is seen smiling as she holds her phone with both hands. She is seen wearing a tight, orange dress that shows off her cleavage. The dress also has thin straps and hugs Moore’s dangerous curves.

Moore isn’t only donning a fabulous dress, she is also rocking a glamorous hair and makeup look. Her thick, black hair is pulled to one side as she has loose curls at the end of it. She is also rocking a smoky makeup look, adding in foundation, faux eyelashes, eyeliner, mascara and lip gloss.

At the time of writing, the sultry post from Moore received more than 20,000 likes. The photo also received more than 600 comments under Moore’s post.

“Cannot. Wait. For this,” one follower said of Moore’s return to RHOA.

“Yes I am so ready. Can’t wait to see you on TV..” another follower chimed in.

In addition to her return to the Bravo show, Moore shared her recent gig as a cover girl. The former Miss U.S.A. stunned for the cover of Upscale Magazine. In the photo, Moore is staring at the camera with both of her hands on her hips. She has on a white two-piece outfit in the snapshot and is once again flaunting her cleavage under her white blazer. Her hair is parted at the center as it waves down her arms. Moore is also rocking a stunning makeup look that shared was by makeup artist George Miguel.

At the time of writing, the photo of Moore received more than 40,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments under Moore’s post.

“God bless you are a fighter that went through it all but still standing, above all God has blessed you beyond with baby Brooklyn together you will conquer the world find strength keep moving more and more blessings and peace and healing,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful and stunning,” another follower said.

Moore announced back in July that she was returning to RHOA as a permanent housewife. The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore left the show in Season 11 to focus on her family. At the time, Moore was married to Marc Daly and the two were expecting their first daughter together- Brooklyn, 1. Moore announced in September, however, that they were no longer together and have decided to divorce.