Democratic Rep. Katie Hill Resigns Amid Nude Photo Leak And ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship Allegation

The freshman lawmaker made the announcement after a House Ethics Committee probe was launched to investigate a relationship with a staffer.

California Democratic Rep. Katie Hill on Sunday announced that she would resign from her elected position in U.S. Congress on the heels of a scandal that involved what she called an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

According to The Hill, the lawmaker made the decision to step down after it was announced that a House Ethics Committee launched a probe into the relationship. Her resignation also comes in the wake of a nude photo leak and insinuation by The Daily Mail that she bares a Nazi cross tattoo on her hip.

Hill released a statement on Sunday expressing her sorrow and regret over the relationship and the resulting scandal, indicating that stepping down as a congresswoman was the most difficult decision she’s ever faced.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill wrote in a tweet. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

Last week, Hill issued an apology to her constituents over the scandal.

As Politico reported, the lawmaker is expected to officially exit her office by the end of the coming week.

The House Ethics Committee probe is investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship she may have had with one of her male staffers, though the congresswoman denied that. She has only admitted to the relationship with a female staffer, which is the one she previously apologized for.

Just In: Freshman Rep. Katie Hill to resign amid allegations of affair with a hill staffer. "It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," Hill tweeted Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6txPY4UtTA — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) October 27, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hill’s week went from bad to worse after The Daily Mail published a series of nude (and censored) images, including one of her nude and smoking what appears to be a bong, along with an allegation that a small tattoo on her hip was that of a Nazi iron cross, which prompted an immediate legal challenge by Hill.

“This letter serves as notice that civil and criminal laws prohibit the publication of images of the character you have posted, and that our client is prepared to take all necessary means to protect her rights and to protect herself from an unprecedented, unwarranted and extraordinarily offensive invasion of personal privacy,” the legal challenge read.

Hill demanded that the media outlet remove the photos from the website and retract the accusation that she sports a Nazi-style iron cross tattoo. The lawsuit apparently hasn’t threatened the outlet enough to prompt any action, as the photos and the insinuation of the Nazi tattoo are still published in the original story as of this writing.