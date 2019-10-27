Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo Looks Stunning In Pink Pants And Printed Mesh Crop Top

Swimsuit model Georgina Mazzeo, who is famous on Instagram for her beauty and sense of style, recently took to her page and treated her 1.5 million fans to a new, hot picture.

In the snap, the model looked nothing short of stunning as she donned a pair of pink pants that she teamed with a printed mesh crop top.

As the model decided to ditch her bra, she left little to the imagination of the viewers. That’s not all, but the crop top also allowed Georgina to flaunt her amazing abs.

The model wore her brunette tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with hoop earrings to keep it simple, yet stylish. The model posed outdoors against the backdrop of some trees, while she looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the stunner informed her fans that the outfit was from the online clothing brand, Pretty Little Thing.

Within five hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 66,000 likes and close to 620 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Georgina’s fellow models, celebs and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support.

These included Bruna Rangel Lima, Marian Briceno, Sarodj Bertin and Aleska Génesis, among many others.

Prior to sharing the latest snap, Georgina posted a workout video where she could be seen dressed up in a lilac sports bra and matching pants, one that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage as well as her taut stomach.

She tied her hair into a messy ponytail, wore minimal makeup and performed some exercises while sipping Redline Energy drink — a Bang Energy product that sponsored the video for the model. As of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 221,000 times whereas fans left over 360 comments to praise the model.

Loading...

That apart, Georgina showed off her amazing sense of style in another picture where she could be seen rocking a mustard-colored, turtleneck, ribbed dress. According to the caption, the dress was sponsored by the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

This is not the first time that Georgina has modeled for the brand, as she has done so many times in the past too.

Despite no significant skin-showing, the picture has racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 1,140 comments. This shows that the model has genuine fans and she doesn’t necessarily has to shed her clothes to gain attention.