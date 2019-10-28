Jennifer Aniston Kisses Ellen DeGeneres In Instagram Photo

Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she and Jennifer Aniston locked lips on the set of her talk show.

Jennifer Aniston recently had Ellen DeGeneres and Reese Witherspoon feuding over which one of them are better friends with the Friends star, and it looks like Ellen just scored some major points in that battle.

On Sunday, the 61-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot that was taken on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In it, DeGeneres and 50-year-old Aniston are leaning over and locking lips with their eyes closed. Both women are wearing black pants suits, so they’re not just kissing; they’re twinning.

Ellen DeGeneres didn’t explain why she and Jennifer Aniston are smooching in the picture. Instead, she used it as an effective advertisement for her talk show by informing her 78.6 million followers that they’ll have to tune in tomorrow to “find out how this happened.”

Even though Ellen is currently keeping her fans in the dark about the context of the kiss, her Instagram post earned more than 365,000 likes over the course of an hour.

“Iconic!! can’t wait to see this,” read one response to the photo.

“All I know it’s something good when Jen n Ellen are together,” wrote another fan.

“What will think the poor Reese about this?” a third remarked.

The remark about Reese Witherspoon was likely a reference to the actress’s feigned “feud” with Ellen over their friendship with Jennifer.

Reese, who played the younger sister of Jennifer’s Friends character Rachel and stars alongside her on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, playfully argued with Ellen over their mutual pal when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. Reese was forced to listen in feigned horror as Ellen played a phone call that she had with Jennifer. On multiple times, Jennifer reassured Ellen that she considered her a better friend than Reese. The Legally Blonde star warned Ellen that their feud was far from over, but it looks like now Ellen has managed to get Jennifer to seal their friendship with a kiss.

It’s possible that Ellen and Jennifer’s smooch is related to the friendship feud with Reese, or it could be the two women’s response to a recent tabloid story. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop debunked a fabricated report about Ellen DeGeneres being secretly in love with Jennifer Aniston. The tall tale claimed that Ellen “has always had the hots for Jen” and that the pals have recently started spending a lot of time together drinking wine and “pouring their hearts out” as they pour their drinks. The report also claimed that Ellen’s wife, actress Portia De Rossi, is jealous of Aniston.

However, Gossip Cop pointed out that Portia and Jennifer are also good pals, and the rumor-busting publication revealed that it reached out to a source close to Ellen about the story. The insider reportedly “laughed it off completely.”

Those who are curious about whether Jennifer and Ellen’s kiss is related to the Reese Witherspoon feud, the tabloid rumors, or something else completely will just have to watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to find out the story behind the smooch.