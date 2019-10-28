Serena Williams Sizzles In Tight Black-And-White Bodysuit From Her Own Label

Serena Williams sizzled in a photo recently posted to her clothing line’s Instagram account. The tennis superstar and fashion designer modeled a bodysuit from her range, doing an incredible job if her fans are to be believed.

Serena’s black-and-white one-piece bodysuit was covered in a geometric print. The short-sleeved number was tight and figure-hugging, also boasting a deep neckline which flaunted the tennis star’s decolletage. The bodysuit was doing wonders for the 38-year-old’s muscular and curvy physique, flattering everything from her built thighs and shapely waist to her strong arms.

Serena posed for this particular photo in a light-flooded studio, one which had a warehouse feel owing to exposed brick and old radiators. The slightly industrial setting was perfect for this promo shot, though, being both trendy and low-key.

All eyes were likely on Serena, however. She was posing with her right hand placed on a wooden stool and her right thigh leaning against it. While the image was professionally shot, Serena was looking natural. Her facial expression was neutral as she gazed right at the camera lens. There was a little sass to her demeanor, but nothing about it was overdone. Serena sported a beautiful makeup application, with warming blush and highlighter accentuating her cheekbones. She also rocked discreet eye makeup, and plump, defined lips. Her long hair was worn cascading down her back, and she had one hand placed to her head.

In this case, Serena opted to keep her accessories to a minimum. The style icon wore only a wristwatch and a tiny pair of stud earrings. The attached caption detailed the “S” pattern splashed over the bodysuit, adding a link to Serena’s website in the process.

Serena’s clothing line launched at the end of May 2018. It includes a range of clothing styles, from jeans and tanks to stylish dresses. Serena has opened up on why she founded the brand. When the star was profiled by Who What Wear, she explained exactly why she had decided to pursue the venture.

“I decided to start this line because I love fashion. I studied fashion in school at the Art Institute. I’ve always done it — I’ve designed a lot of stuff for Nike. As you know, I did my own collection with HSN. I wanted to do something where I’m making all the decisions and being the creative director, so it was time to move out on my own. That’s pretty much what I did,” Serena told the media outlet.

As to whether Serena regularly wears her own merchandise, that question has also been answered. Speaking of a top that sold out in 20 minutes, Serena admitted that she wears her clothing line to bed.

“Our tops are incredibly soft. I literally sleep in my tops because they’re so soft. I think because of that, it’s one of our best sellers,” she added.