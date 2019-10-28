’90 Day Fiancé’: Laura Jallali Linked To New Man After Marriage Failed

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Laura Jallali has been linked to another man after confirming the end of her marriage to now ex-husband, Aladin Jallali, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Laura, a 51-year-old woman living in America, met and fell in love with 29-year-old Aladin, an attractive personal trainer living in Qatar, on the internet. The duo dated online for several months before Laura traveled to Qatar to meet the personal trainer.

When Laura arrived in Qatar, Aladin proposed marriage and the two began planning their lives together. The woman soon returned to America to plan her things, abandon the life she had created, and permanently relocate to Qatar.

During their time together, the couple had a rough time making their relationship work. Laura had a number of complaints about her new husband, including the fact that he was having trouble satisfying her in the bedroom. After the show ended, Laura took to social media to bash Aladin. She implied that he was gay and that he used her as a cover to hide his sexual orientation from his family.

In retaliation, Aladin allegedly compared his then-wife’s lady part to “bad sushi,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Since their breakup, Laura and Aladin have constantly traded insults back and forth on social media. Most recently, Aladin told his fans and followers on Instagram that he was catfished by the older woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“When Laura and I met online, she shared photos that portrayed her to be much younger than she is. Her photos, as I discovered later, were highly edited,” he said.

Since the couple’s separation, Laura has been spending time with fellow 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas in Ecuador.

Evelin appeared on the TLC series with fiancé Corey Rathgeber. The couple met while Corey was visiting the country and began a long-distance relationship. Unfortunately for the pair, Evelin’s past lovers kept disturbing their relationship and Corey struggled after learning one of his best friends was actually in love with Evelin.

Corey’s friend, Raul Cabrera, admitted during the tell-all episode that he had hoped Corey’s relationship with Evelin would fall apart so he could have a chance with his longtime crush.

However, it seems Raul may already have another woman in his life: Laura Jallali.

“She recently moved to Ecuador and Evelin introduced me to her,” he told In Touch Weekly. “I have visited her a few times to hang out at the pool and we had dinner a couple of times.”

Raul called the couple’s divorce “Aladin’s loss” and revealed that he has been helping Laura heal her broken heart.

“All I can say is that we have a lot a lot of fun together and she has such a positive outlook on life.”

Laura has also shared her thoughts about Raul, saying he is “an amazing man who knows how to please a woman.”